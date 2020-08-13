PNG posts record daily COVID-19 infections as new containment measures introduced

SYDNEY, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Papua New Guinea (PNG) recorded its highest daily increase of COVID-19 infections on Wednesday with 55 new cases, taking the country’s official total to 269, with 191 currently active.

Meanwhile, government officials introduced new measures to contain the spread after revealing earlier in the week that a two-week blanket lockdown would not be extended.

Of the new infections, 18 were from capital Port Moresby and its surrounding area, and 37 were recorded in the Western Province, where major mining operations were forced to shut down last week after experiencing outbreaks.

National Pandemic Response Controller, David Manning announced that replacing Port Moresby’s two-week lockdown, which ended Wednesday, would be 11 new containment measures.

“I strongly urge everyone to faithfully observe the health and medical protocols in physical distancing, washing of hands, wearing face masks and staying at home. COVID-19 is real and is already here in PNG,” Manning said.

“The 11 new measures were carefully thought through and imposed with the intention to stop the spread of COVID-19 but at the same time allow business to continue as normal as possible.”

The new measures, to come into effect from next Monday, include a 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew, mandatory use of facemasks in the capital and the continued closure of nightclubs and venues which exclusively serve alcohol.

Markets, public gatherings and venues which serve alcohol as well as food were able to continue with social distancing measures in place.

Notable differences between the previous two-week lockdown and replacement measures are the reopening of schools and universities which will resume from next Monday, as well as the resumption of public transport services from Thursday.

PNG’s international borders remained closed unless by special exemption, and strict conditions were placed on domestic air travel. Enditem