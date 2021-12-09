Poems have been scientifically proven to help you warm up.

The line “That’s why t’ fireplace becomes t’ heart o’ t’ome” was the most potent, evoking the strongest feelings of warmth.

Yorkshire Prose, a social media account, has created a poem that has been scientifically proven to warm listeners as the weather turns colder this winter.

‘Joy of the Fireplace’ was inspired by the sensation of sitting by a fire on a cold winter night, with words that are said to evoke memories and nostalgia.

Scientists from Thrill Laboratory used listening participants’ responses to gauge the poem’s effectiveness.

They were able to determine heart rate using skin flush technology, and a FACS (facial action coding system) analysed 43 different muscle groups for signs of increased pleasure.

The experiment found that simply listening to the poem made all participants feel warmer.

Listeners experienced a 13 percent increase in feelings of warmth when compared to their neutral states.

The line “That’s why t’ fireplace becomes t’ heart o’ t’ ome” was the most powerful, evoking the strongest feelings of comfort.

Yorkshire Prose, who was born and raised in Yorkshire, is well-known on social media, where he frequently posts videos of his literary works.

In his distinctive Yorkshire dialect style, the Royal Navy petty officer writes about everything from pints to roast dinners, gaining a large following of fans across his platforms.

On Twitter alone, he has 34.5 thousand followers.

The Coal Merchants Federation commissioned his poem as part of a campaign to encourage people to use smokeless fuel instead of real fires this winter.

This is in response to new legislation passed earlier this year in England, which encourages the use of smokeless fuels, restricts the sale of house coal, and prohibits the use of wet wood and high-sulfur manufactured fuels.

“The feeling a fire can give is almost indescribable, but Yorkshire Prose has done it perfectly,” said Wilma Brooks, a spokesperson for the Coal Merchants Federation.

A fire can transport you back to childhood memories, relax and unwind the mind, and, most importantly, keep your cockles warm during the winter months.”

“Sitting by t’ fire is a favorite place of mine to write,” writes poet Yorkshire Prose.

If I’ve had an idea while walking the dog on a cold wintery day, I’ll sit down and write it down.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.