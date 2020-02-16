Poet slams customer who asked him to work for free

A poet has shared his witty to response to an unreasonable message he received from a potential customer asking him to work for free.

Performance artist JB Barrington, from Salford, shared the conversation on Twitter and posted an exchange of Facebook messages with the man, who he revealed was called Brian.

After Brian said he’d like to book him for a gig but ‘there’d be no money in it’, JB replied saying it was exactly the same as asking the painter to decorate his home for free.

Social media users were quick to take to the comments section, with many slamming Brian for asking JB to work for free.

Posting screenshots of the conversation online, JB entitled the post: ‘Message to Brian.’

Opening their exchange, Brian penned: ‘Hi, I’d like to book JB Barrington for a night I’m putting on in London.

‘Unfortunately, due to cost of venue hire etc there’s no money in it but I can provide some drinks and food. Is JB available?’

JB responded by asking Brian what he does for a living, to which he replied he was a painter-decorator.

The poet then asked: ‘Can you come to my hall stairs and landing? There’s no money in it, but I can make you some cups of tea and a premium butty.’

When a clearly baffled Brian responded saying it’s not the same, JB added: ‘Its exactly the same Brian, exactly the same.’

After JB shared a screenshot of the request on Twitter, he received dozens of responses from other creatives expressing their frustration at being asked to work for free.

One wrote: ‘Did you try telling Brian that you’d take pics of your stairs and landing and show them to all your friends.’

‘If he understood how great that exposure and the chance to practice his craft would be for him he might be persuaded.’

Another added: ‘As an artist I get people asking for stuff for free, or for “exposure” or they are a bit short on cash and could I do a painting for £20. I get you.’

‘Reflecting on the number of times over the years this has happened to me…’ complained another.

‘I can only assume these people have no filter that tells them how sh***y that stuff is. Why on earth do they think it’s acceptable to ask people to work for free?!’ added another.