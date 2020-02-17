Poignant footage shows chef Gary Rhodes carefree just hours before he died in Dubai

Gary Rhodes appeared relaxed and carefree as he trundled down sand dunes and watched a glorious Dubai sunset for a new TV show just hours before he died.

The celebrity chef, who died unexpectedly last November aged 59, was filming scenes for a new daytime cookery programme when he collapsed.

Suffering from a bleed on the brain, Rhodes was rushed to hospital that night, before passing away two days later surrounded by his family.

However, the final scenes that he filmed will be used in a new ITV documentary on his life and career called Gary Rhodes: The First Rock Star Chef.

Scenes from the programme show Rhodes, renowned by audiences for his signature punk-top hair, taking in the views from Dubai, where he lived for a decade.

Rhodes, filming scenes for cookery show Delicious Dubai, is seen laughing as he is taken down the side of a sand dune rough-and-ready in a vehicle.

The Michelin-star chef, originally from Camberwell, is then filmed sitting on the top of the dunes as he takes in the beautiful Dubai sunset.

ITV’s new documentary, which will air tomorrow morning, is narrated by Rhodes’ close friend and star of Ready Steady Cook Ainsley Harriott.

Harriott tells viewers: ‘As the sun sets on what would have been his final day of filming, Gary felt on top of the world.

‘Later that evening at home with Jennie, Gary collapsed and was rushed to hospital suffering from a subdural haematoma.

‘Two days later, and with his family at his bedside, he died.’

The father-of-two passed away on November 26, having shown no signs of illness. He was later confirmed to have died from a bleed on the brain.

ITV’s The Rock Star Chef contains interviews with celebrities including Gordon Ramsay, Sir Alex Ferguson, Cheryl Baker, and Harriott.

Ramsay, 53, heaped praised upon his ‘real deal’ mentor, saying: ‘Behind all that facade, behind all that character was a real genius of a chef.’

He added: ‘And he opened the door for so many of us, to prove that you can be talented in your restaurant and on TV. And that’s the difference.

‘In the 90s, 95 percent of TV chefs – they didn’t have restaurants. They barely had delis, sandwich bars. But this guy managed to have both.

‘He was the real deal. He really knew his onions.’

His sons Sam and George talked about their father’s Sunday Roast lemon sponge dessert, and the moment Rhodes knew he’d become a chef aged just 13.

Sam revealed: ‘Where his love for food began was when he did Sunday Roasts for the whole family, but it was the dessert that he was truly proud of.’

George interjected ‘steamed lemon sponge’, before Sam added: ‘That’s it. With warm lemon sauce and custard. And, the whole family’s face lit up’.

Rhodes’ sons said how the chef felt the ‘pressure to get it right’, and often remarking ‘here’s for hoping’ as he served his meals.

Sam said: ‘He was so nervous, you know. But even as a 13-year-old boy, I think it was that moment that he would say that’s when he knew what he wanted to do.’

George then said: ‘Bringing joy to people I think, wasn’t it?

‘Through making them happy whilst eating.’

Days before his death he was filming at the Dubai restaurant of British chef Vineet Bhatia, and said: ‘Life couldn’t be better.’

Rhodes, who fronted TV shows Rhodes Across India, MasterChef, Hell’s Kitchen, and Rhodes Around Britain, was one of Britain’s best-loved chefs. In 2006 he was made an OBE, before appearing on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing two years later.

Tributes flooded in for the ‘gent and genius’ chef, who celebrated his 30th wedding anniversary last year and got his first Michelin star when he was 26.

His son George posted a series of pictures of the family on his Instagram last year, with the words: ‘My dad was the most loving caring man who himself and others around him to be the best they could possibly be.

‘I miss you so much already. Love you dad.’

His brother Chris said he had ‘not only lost a brother but a best friend too’ adding: ‘Gary you will always be by my side in my thoughts but most of all in my heart.

‘The times I have spent with you have been some of the most special in my life. Rest in Peace beloved man – love you always.

‘Gary was a fantastic chef and incredible ambassador for British cooking, he was a massive inspiration to me as a young chef.

‘He reimagined modern British cuisine with elegance and fun. rest in peace Chef.’