Pokemon Go Gyarados Shiny: How to catch Shiny Gyarados in wild during Lunar event

Pokemon Go fans are on the hunt for a Shiny Gyarados, which can now be caught in the wild. Here’s everything you need to know.

A new Pokemon Go event just went live in the game with players now able to celebrate Lunar new year with a whole load of in-game bonuses.

There is, of course, a brand new addition to the Pokemon Go shiny list which you can catch. Of course, there is! There’s always a new shiny to catch with every passing event in the game.

That shiny Pokemon in question is Shiny Minccino, who can also be evolved into a Shiny Cinccino when paired with an Unova Stone!

However, we’re not here to talk about that particular marsupial. We’ll save that for a different page.

We’re actually giving you a quick update because you can now catch a shiny red Shiny Gyarados.

Now, the converted red dragon has been available to catch in the game for some time. But not in the wild, as far as we’re aware, anyway.

And even then, you’re limited to catching a shiny Magikarp, of which you need 400 odd candy to evolve.

So this process, it’s arduous.

So make the most of this event whilst you still can and keep eyes peeled for Gyarados in the wild.

If you’re wondering how to go about catching yourself a Shiny Gyarados, then fear not.

Keep reading as we’ve broken down all of the potential ways you might be able to encounter a Shiny Gyarados moving forward.

Shiny Gyarados in Egg Hatches:

Shiny Gyarados is not available in the game as an egg hatch, because Gyarados isn’t available as an egg hatch full stop.

You’ll only be able to get a shiny Gyarados this way if you hatch a shiny Magikarp and have enough candy to evolve.

Shiny Gyarados in Raid Battles:

With Shiny Gyarados now available in the wild to catch, we would imagine he is also available as a catch when battling in raids. The only problem is, Gyarados is not in the existing pool of Pokemon appearing in raids.

Shiny Gyarados in the Wild:

During the event, Gyarados will be spawning in the wild more frequently. However, as mentioned by The Silph Road previously, the shiny rates for wild encounters is roughly one in 450.

So you’re going to need to encounter a lot to find yourself a shiny!

To increase your chances of encountering a shiny, you want to go somewhere spawning as many Gyarados as possible.

We’d suggest that to boost your chances you should head over to the Silph Road Global Nest Atlas to find your nearest nest.

Obviously, the more Gyarados you encounter, the higher your odds of eventually encountering a shiny.

For those wanting to know more about the Lunar New Year event, read on!

It’s time to welcome in the new lunar cycle with red Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild, lucky bonuses, and the appearance of a Pokémon not previously found in Pokémon GO: Darumaka!

Date + Time

Friday, January 24, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, February 3, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8)

Features

Bonuses

Minccino Limited Research

In celebration of the Year of the Rat, Minccino, the Chinchilla Pokémon, will be appearing in Pokémon GO for a special Limited Research event. Professor Willow has also uncovered that Minccino can evolve into Cinccino through use of a Unova Stone!

Date + Time

Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Features