Pokemon Go Lunar New Year 2020 countdown: Start time, Minccino Shiny and Research

Niantic’s next event for Pokemon Go is set to start very soon, and it’s introducing a plethora of features – here’s what you need to know

Pokémon Go fans – get ready to welcome the Year of the Rat in with a ton of new bonuses and treats, as Niantic readies itself to celebrate the Lunar New Year in style!

To celebrate all things red – a lucky colour associated with the Chinese New Year – Niantic is introducing a series of bonuses to the game so that you can ring in the New Year in style.

During the recently-announced event, a variety of species of red Pokémon will be spawning more frequently, modifying spawn pools for locations all around the globe.

We’ve collected all the information you need to know about these incoming bonuses below, as well as listing all key times (start dates, end dates and so forth) all in one place.

Niantic will welcome in the Year of the Rat via Pokémon GO Lunar New Year Event which kicks off Friday, January 24, 2020, at 9:00pm (UK time)

The event is set to last 10 days, wrapping up on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 9:00pm (UK time)

Additionally, there will be a Minccino Limited Research day during the event: this will be available Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 2:00pm to 5:00pm in your local time zone.

There are a lot of bonuses to look forward to during this event

For a start, several species of red Pokemon will see a significant boost in their spawn rate.

Niantic has confirmed we’ll see more of the following Pokemon: Charmeleon, Vulpix, Parasect, Voltorb, Jynx, Magmar, Magikarp, Flareon, Slugma, Wurmple, Corphish, Kricketot, and Foongus.

Shiny red Gyarados spawn rates will also be increased.

Darumaka, the Zen Pokémon will hatch from 7 KM Eggs (with Shuckle and Foongus also added to the 7 KM Eggs pool for the duration of the event).

Niantic has also outlined a series of bonuses that will be live for the duration of the event, too:

TL;DR? Interact with you friends as much as possible.

In celebration of the Year of the Rat, Minccino, the Chinchilla Pokémon, will be appearing in Pokémon GO for a special Limited Research event, for some reason.

I guess Niantic didn’t want to overload us with Raticates and Rattata again?

Either way, Niantic tells us that “Professor Willow has also uncovered that Minccino can evolve into Cinccino through use of a Unova Stone!”

On Sunday, February 2 , between 2pm and 5pm in your local time zone, you can enjoy the following features:

We’ll update you as any more information becomes available.