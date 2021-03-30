Poland accelerates COVID-19 vaccine program

WARSAW, March 30 (Xinhua) — Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday that all Poles who want a vaccine should have gotten one by August.

He said in April, 5 million doses of the vaccines by Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca should arrive in Poland, adding that starting in the second half of April, the first tranche of the vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson should be added to the mix, of which Poland ordered a total of 16 million doses.

Poland plans to have 20 million people vaccinated by the end of the second quarter, the government vaccine coordinator Michal Dworczyk said on Tuesday.

Starting April 5, the number of locations where vaccinations are carried out will be expanded. Until now, vaccinations are being administered at major hospitals, temporary field hospitals and health centers. From Monday on the jabs will also be given at smaller hospitals, pharmacies, at rescue services, and so-called drive-thru points.

As of Tuesday, 5,963,933 Poles have received at least one vaccine dose in the country of 38 million population.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, 2,288,826 Poles have been confirmed with the coronavirus, while the death toll stands at 52,392 as of Tuesday.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in an increasing number of countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 267 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide — 83 of them in clinical trials — in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain, and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on March 30. Enditem