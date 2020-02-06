Poland captain Waczynski retires from national basketball team

WARSAW, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Adam Waczynski has announced that he retired from the men’s basketball national team of Poland after “the Polish Basketball Association (PBA) disrespected him.”

Waczynski is a captain of the Polish team. However, Mike Taylor didn’t call him for the EuroBasket 2021 qualification matches against Israel (20th February) and Spain (23rd February). The coach informed on the official PBA website that Waczynski “needed to rest.”

“That’s not true that I’ve decided to rest. I don’t know why I’ve been treated in that way and I feel I have to react. It’s not a mystery that some people claimed there is no place for me in the national team. I’ve heard many more hurtful words and I’ve hardly played in the World Cup last year. Despite the enormous success we have achieved in China by taking 8th place, the attitude of the Polish Basketball Association hasn’t changed. They disrespected me,” wrote Waczynski.

The player criticized the PBA chairman Radoslaw Piesiewicz, suggesting that Taylor didn’t call him for the forthcoming matches due to his bad relationship with Piesiewicz.

“I have no idea why the chairman doesn’t like me. I’ve always thought that we haven’t stars but we have a team. It’s hard situation for me. I’m only human and I’m tired of participating in this dirty game out of pitch as it has a negative impact on my private life,” added the player.

“I want to say sorry to the people who I let down. And I say sorry to both my teammates and coaches. I’m totally devoted to them and I’m sure they know that. I will support you from all my heart. Come on Poland!” Waczynski concluded. Enditem