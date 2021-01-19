Poland national team coach Brzeczek sacked

WARSAW, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Poland national team coach Jerzy Brzeczek has been sacked, the Polish Football Association (PZPN) said Monday on its official website.

Poland hired Brzeczek in July 2018 after the team failed to advance into the knockout stage of the World Cup. Brzeczek led the team to qualify for the UEFA Euro. However, his team was criticized due to the unsatisfied style of playing.

“I’m terribly sorry because it’s not nice to say goodbye to the coach. It’s my decision, and I take responsibility for this decision,” PZPN president Zbigniew Boniek explained in the interview for Polish media sport.pl

During UEFA Euro rescheduled for this summer, Poland will play against Spain, Sweden and Slovakia in their group. Enditem