Poland returns 220 tonnes of illegal waste to UK

WARSAW, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Polish authorities have discovered around 220 tonnes of non-recyclable waste that had been transported illegally from the United Kingdom (UK) to Poland and arranged for their return.

According to local media reports on Thursday, 150 tonnes of the waste had already been deposited in Bogaczew, a town in the northeast of the country, and another 70 tonnes were about to be transported there.

The waste, made up mostly of unrecyclable materials such as cartons, bottle tops or aluminium foil, had been brought into Poland under the guise of being taken here to be recycled, according to a representative of the police in Elblag, which investigated the case. He said the transporters had documentation meant to fool Polish authorities.

Polish and UK authorities are cooperating on the case. Seventy tonnes of the waste have already been returned to the UK at the expense of the British side. The rest of the waste is also scheduled to be returned. Under Polish law, the illegal transport or depositing of waste is punishable with up to five years imprisonment. Enditem