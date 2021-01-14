Poland’s Hurkacz takes Delray Beach Open title

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) — Fourth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland scooped the ATP Delray Beach Open trophy after defeating American Sebastian Korda in Wednesday’s final.

The Pole didn’t drop a set all week, and needed just 68 minutes to seal the 6-3, 6-3 victory over 20-year-old Korda.

It’s also Hurkacz’s second ATP Tour title and his first since the 2019 Winston-Salem Open.

“I was trying to focus on the things that I should and to stay aggressive, because Sebastian is never going to hand me the match,” said Hurkacz, ranked 35th in the world.

“Sometimes it’s even tougher when your opponent is not feeling 100 percent well. He’s trying to focus on what he can do, and he can serve big and hit big shots from the baseline.” Enditem