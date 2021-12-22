Poland’s prime minister criticizes the European Union for taking legal action against the country.

According to Mateusz Morawiecki, the EU’s decision reflects a trend in Brussels toward ‘bureaucratic centralism,’ which’must be stopped.’

WARSAW is the capital of Poland.

Poland’s prime minister slammed the EU on Wednesday, as the bloc began legal action against the country for allegedly violating EU law.

Mateusz Morawiecki said the EU’s decision reflected a trend toward “bureaucratic centralism” in Brussels that “must be stopped” in a statement broadcast on national television.

The European Commission launched an infringement procedure against Poland on Wednesday, citing “serious concerns regarding the Polish Constitutional Tribunal and its recent case law.”

The commission stated that it has “serious doubts” about the Constitutional Tribunal’s independence and impartiality, and that it “considers that it no longer meets the requirements of a tribunal previously established by law.”

Poland was also the subject of infringement proceedings by the European Commission in 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Gozde Bayar is the author of this piece.