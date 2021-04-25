Poland’s Stal Ostrow Wielkopolsk advances to FIBA Europe Cup final

JERUSALEM, April 23 (Xinhua) — Polish basketball club Stal Ostrow Wielkopolsk reached FIBA Europe Cup final game after a 77-66 win over CSM Oradea of Romania in the Final Four semifinals in Tel Aviv on Friday evening.

In the final game on Sunday, Stal will face the Final Four host, Israel’s Ironi Ness Ziona, who earlier beat Russia’s BC Parma 81-80.

The Romanians dominated the first quarter of the semifinal, thanks to points by Aaron Broussard and Dragan Zekovic, leading their team to a 21-11 lead in the seventh minute and 24-18 after 10 minutes.

The game turned around in the second quarter, with Stal taking control thanks to points by Jakub Garbacz and Denzel Andersson, on the way to a 43-32 lead at halftime.

An impressive defense by the Poles led to an increase of the gap to 55-39 in the 27th minute before the third quarter ended at 57-46.

Stal managed to keep its double-figure lead throughout the fourth quarter, securing the important win.

Trey Kell scored 19 points for Stal, Andersson added 16.

Nikola Markovic led Oradea with 15 points, with Broussard adding 13 more.

Prior to the final game on Sunday, Oradea will face Parma in the third-place game. Enditem