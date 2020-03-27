Polestar starts production of its electric car in China and faces the coronavirus

The Polestar 2 has officially started to be manufactured in Luqiao (China) and the start of the first deliveries to customers of this new fastback – the first electric vehicle to leave the plant – are planned for the summer of 2020 initially on the European market. , followed by China and North America.

“The world is facing enormous disruption in the face of the coronavirus pandemic,” says Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. “In these difficult circumstances we have started production with one primary objective: to preserve the health and safety of our workers. This is a great achievement that we must thank the enormous effort of the factory employees and all the people who guarantee the supply chain. I have immense respect for the entire team: thank you all very much! ”

The Luqiao factory, owned by Geely Auto and operated by Volvo Cars, is an example of how Polestar leverages the knowledge of its parent companies. “Producing the Polestar 2 in Luqiao means that we are able to maintain strict construction and quality standards from the outset,” continues Thomas Ingenlath.

Introduced in February 2019, the Polestar 2 is available in ten markets in Europe, China, and North America. Initially, the possibility of reserving the vehicle was offered through a refundable deposit, so now the final orders are being confirmed in the different markets according to the order of reservation.

This fully electric fastback will be available during the first year of production with 408CV and 660 Nm, all-wheel drive and a 78 kWh battery that achieves a range of 470 kilometers (according to WLTP). The Polestar 2 is also the world’s first vehicle equipped with an Android-based infotainment system that includes Google Maps, Google Assistant, and the Google Play Store. .