Police: Angry Titans fan wields gun in barbershop

An alleged victim told police that a man who threatened to kill Nashville barbershop patrons on Sunday was upset after the Tennessee Titans lost the AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs earlier that day.

The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested Timothy L. Douglas, who was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony weapon possession, according to the website of WSMV-TV in Nashville.

The police reported that Douglas, a regular customer of the barbershop, entered the business Sunday afternoon wearing a Titans jersey, then pointed a gun at others.

One of the alleged victims told police Douglas entered the barbershop holding up his middle finger, angered over the Titans’ 35-24 loss. Douglas then allegedly put the gun in a person’s face and said, “I don’t play, and I’ll kill every one of you,” before exiting.

Douglas was convicted in 2004 and 2006 of felony probation violations, according to WSMV. His bond was reportedly set at $70,000.

–Field Level Media