Police are Finding it Easier to Spot Drug Dealers During Lockdown

Well they have been wearing hi-vis of late, so perhaps that’s it? Whatever the reason may be, Sussex Police says it’s currently catching drug dealers as if they were wearing fish costumes and swimming around in a barrel while trying to sell their low-grade powders, as the force says the disruption to the usual terms of business is making it easier to spot and track criminals.

The force’s detective superintendent Jo Banks said the disruption to the rail network is limiting the usual distribution of drug system, plus anyone milling about without four toilet rolls and a grimly determined expression on their face stands out more than usual on the high street. She explained:

“[Lockdown has] afforded us an opportunity to do more of the disruption because they do stand out. When you look out at our streets their activity is drawing attention. We are actually making far more arrests and working still with our partners to be able to do.”

So that’s good, unless you’ve been using illegal drugs as a crutch, in which case it’s doubly bad as there’s less about and what is available has been cut with more zingy baking powder than usual. [Birmingham Live]

Image credit: Unsplash