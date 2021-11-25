Police are investigating a collision between motorcycles and a logging truck.

Police are investigating a crash involving motorcycles and a logging truck.

A logging truck and two motorcyclists collided in Susquehanna Township, and investigators are looking for witnesses.

The collision occurred just before 1:30 p.m. on Route 22322 West at its intersection with Route 39, according to police.

Susquehanna Township police amended their statement to say only two motorcycles were involved and only one injury was reported, despite previous statements claiming three motorcycles were involved.

According to PennDOT, Route 22322 was closed from the time of the accident until around 5:45 p.m.

Jamie Shay, 33, of Duncannon, was identified as one of the motorcyclists and is in critical condition at Holy Spirit Hospital.

Police did not identify the logging truck driver or the second motorcyclist.

According to police, the truck driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The second rider said he was unharmed.

The two motorcyclists were reportedly part of a funeral procession, according to witnesses.

The accident is currently being investigated by the Susquehanna Township Police Department and the Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team.

Any witnesses should contact Sgt.

Ptl. Andrew Verbos or Andrew Verbos

Call 717-652-8265 to speak with Officer David Yanich.

INFOSURHOY has more information:

