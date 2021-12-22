Police are investigating after a body was discovered on the University of Maryland campus.

A dead body was discovered on the University of Maryland campus, prompting a police investigation.

On Tuesday, officers in Maryland responded to reports of an unidentified man lying on the grass outside the campus parking lot.

On the scene, the man was declared dead.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released yet because his family hasn’t been notified.

To determine the cause of death, an autopsy is being performed.

