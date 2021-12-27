Police are investigating an ‘unexplained death’ that occurred at Anniesland Cross.

As police investigate an ‘unexplained death,’ a man dies after becoming ill at Anniesland Cross.

A 57-year-old man was rushed to the hospital but later died.

His death is being treated as ‘unexplained’ by police, who have launched an investigation into the incident.

After becoming ill near Anniesland Cross, a man tragically died.

On Boxing Day, around 9.40 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to the scene on Bearsden Road.

A 57-year-old man was airlifted to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, but he died later that day.

Part of the road is still closed today.

“Police and emergency services were called around 9.40 a.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021, after a 57-year-old man became ill on Bearsden Road, near Anniesland Cross in Glasgow,” a spokesperson for Police Scotland said.

“He was rushed to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he died later that day.”

“At this time, his death is being treated as unexplained, and investigations are ongoing.”

“To the Procurator Fiscal, a report will be submitted.”