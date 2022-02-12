Police are looking for a man accused of ripping a woman’s hair from her scalp in a racially motivated attack.

In a ‘racially motivated’ attack, a man ripped a woman’s hair from her scalp.

An image of a man wanted by police after an unprovoked racially aggravated attack at a bus station in south London has been released.

After a woman’s hair was ripped from her scalp in a racially aggravated attack, police have released a photo of a man they want to speak with.

When the victim, 31, got off a Route 119 bus outside East Croydon Railway Station in south London at around 6.45pm on December 18, she was assaulted.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the suspect pulled her hair, ripping a section from her scalp.

She was then punched in the back of the head by the suspect, who knocked her out.

The victim suffered facial injuries as a result of the prolonged assault, according to police.

“Tackling violent crime, particularly against women and girls, remains our top priority,” Detective Constable Becky Hughes said.

“This was an unprovoked assault that went on while the victim was on the ground.”

“I’d like to appeal to anyone who was present, or who recognizes the person whose image we’ve released today, to come forward.”

We need to find him and talk to him.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 07880 429486 or 101.

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet MetCC.

