Police are looking for a man in connection with the shooting deaths of two mothers and a teen on New Year’s Eve.

Two mothers and a teen were shot on New Year’s Eve, and a man is wanted.

Police in Pittsburgh announced Sunday that they had identified a suspect in the shooting that killed two mothers and a teenage boy on New Year’s Eve.

The shootings of Nandi Fitzgerald, Tatiana Hill, and Denzel Nolan Jr. have been linked to 29-year-old Ronald Steave, according to Pittsburgh police.

All three were shot in the early morning hours of December at a home in the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue.

Police in Pittsburgh are looking for Ronald Steave in connection with a triple homicide that occurred in December.

Steave is accused of three counts of criminal homicide and illegal firearm possession.

According to online court dockets, he has prior convictions for receiving stolen property, drug possession, and illegal firearms possession.

Fitzgerald, 28, was the mother of a 12-year-old boy named Nolan and two other small children.

Hill, a mother of two children, was 28 years old, according to TribLive.

Fitzgerald’s family had already experienced a major setback earlier this summer, when Fitzgerald’s 6-year-old son drowned while swimming in the Swatara Township Red Lion Hotel’s indoor pool.

The motive for the crime has not been revealed, nor has it been revealed how Steave is linked to the victims.

Anyone with information about Steaves’ whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 412-323-7800.

