Police are looking for a missing Paisley teen who is described as being “completely out of character.”

Police have launched an investigation into the disappearance of a Paisley adolescent amid growing concerns for his well-being.

Officers searching for the teen say his disappearance is ‘completely out of character,’ and they are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

“Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing missing person William McGonigle, age 16,” reads an appeal issued by the Renfrewshire Police Division on Tuesday morning.

“William was last seen in Paisley town centre around 2120 hours on Sunday 16th January 2021.

He was wearing a grey Slazenger hoodie, dark grey Slazenger tracksuit bottoms, white Lacoste T-shirt, and blue Adidas trainers when he was last seen.”

“We are growing increasingly concerned for William’s welfare,” says Police Constable Gardner of Paisley Police Station. “This is completely out of character for him.”

Anyone who may have seen William or knows where he is is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1533 from January 17th, 2022.