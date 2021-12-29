Police are looking for a missing Rutgers student who has been missing since Christmas Eve.

Police are looking for a Rutgers student who has been missing since Christmas Eve.

Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Rutgers University student who has been missing since Christmas Eve morning.

24 at 7:30 a.m., near his Quad 2 dorm building on Avenue E in Piscataway, NJ.

According to Rutgers University Police, Rao’s family reported him missing last week, and he was still missing as of Wednesday morning.

The student is not thought to be in any danger, according to the police.

“Keshav remains missing, and the investigation into his whereabouts is ongoing,” said Rutgers Police Chief Kenneth Cop in a statement on Wednesday.

“He is not considered endangered at this time.”

The student is described as having dark hair, brown eyes, and a medium brown complexion, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a hooded puffy white jacket, and a black beanie-style hat.

He wore a backpack that was black with red accents.

Anyone with information should call Rutgers Police Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025.

