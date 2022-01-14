Police are looking for an armed man who is suspected of robbing a convenience store in central Pennsylvania.

An armed man is wanted by police in central Pennsylvania for robbing a convenience store.

According to police, a man armed with a rifle robbed a 7-Eleven in Harrisburg overnight on Friday.

The man entered the store on the 2800 block of Walnut Street around 2:23 a.m., according to Penbrook Borough police.

According to police, he was carrying a rifle with a white stock and sling.

The man was dressed in a tan jacket, blue coveralls, and dark-colored sneakers, according to police.

It’s unknown how much cash he took from the 7-Eleven.

Penbrook police at 717-232-3844, Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900, or Dauphin County Crime Stoppers at 800-262-3080 are asking anyone with information on this man’s identity and whereabouts to contact them.

A Crime Stoppers reward may be available for information leading to an arrest, according to police.

