Police are looking for information to help them identify the suspect in a subway robbery in Manheim Township.

Police are looking for leads in the robbery of a subway car in Manheim Township.

The public’s assistance is being sought by Manheim Township Police in identifying a suspect in a local restaurant robbery.

It’s just after 6 p.m.

A man wearing a black ski mask and a hooded sweatshirt walked into the Subway in the 700 block of New Holland Avenue on November 18 and threatened to shoot the clerks, police said.

He was described as having a slim build and being in his early twenties.

According to police, he fled the store after stealing cash from the register.

During the robbery, no weapon was seen.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 717-569-6401.

By visiting the Manheim Township Police Department’s website, you can also leave an anonymous tip.

