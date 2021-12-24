Police are looking for men who dumped construction debris on private property in central Pennsylvania.

The men who dumped construction debris on central Pennsylvania property are being sought by police.

East Pennsboro Township police are looking for “two fine gentlemen” who allegedly dumped construction materials on private property.

At 4:36 p.m., the men in the photo dumped a number of large trash bags containing construction materials, according to police.

The end of the year is approaching.

On a property on Holtz Road, there are 22 people.

Despite the fact that the license plate was clearly captured on camera, police said the tag was in transit, indicating that the vehicle had recently been purchased or sold.

The owner is a woman, according to police, but no woman was seen at the scene with these men.

Anyone with information about these men is asked to contact the East Pennsboro Police Department at 717-238-9676 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

READ MORE: A 4-year-old Harrisburg boy is expected to recover after being shot by his twin.

A pedestrian has died in a crash in Dauphin County, according to police.