Police are looking for two missing teenagers from Coatbridge who may have gone to Glasgow.

Police have launched an investigation into the disappearance of two teenage girls from Coatbridge, who are believed to have traveled to Glasgow.

Poppy O’Hara and Zoe King, both 15, were last seen around 2.15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18th, in Townhead Road, Coatbridge.

Poppy is described as a white woman with dark brown hair, a slim build, and a black hooded top, blue joggers, and white shoes.

Zoe is described as being white, 5’6″, slim build, with brown hair pulled back in a ponytail and dressed in a black leather jacket, black leather trousers, and Converse boots.

“The families of both girls are very concerned,” said Sergeant Steven Brown of Coatbridge Police Station.

“They are thought to have traveled to Glasgow because they have connections throughout Glasgow and Lanarkshire.”

“Officers have been checking CCTV in an attempt to track down both girls, and they would like to hear from anyone who has seen them or knows where they are now.”

Officers can be contacted by dialing 101 and referencing reference number 1779 from Tuesday, January 18th.