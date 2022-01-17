Police are looking into a possible link between the Glasgow shooting and the horrific ‘warzone’ stabbing.

Police are looking into a possible link between the shooting in Glasgow and the horrific ‘warzone’ stabbing.

The shooting of a 31-year-old man in Baillieston over the weekend is still under investigation, as is a horrific stabbing in Milton that left another man seriously injured just days before.

It has been claimed that a link between a shooting and a horrific Glasgow knife attack has not been ruled out.

After a man was shot and killed in Baillieston shortly after midnight on Friday, detectives appealed to the public for assistance.

After the alarm was raised in Barony Drive, the 31-year-old was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, and an attempted murder investigation is ongoing, according to the Daily Record.

The stabbing comes just days after a man was repeatedly stabbed in the head in Milton on Sunday, January 9. Residents claimed their community had been turned into a “warzone.”

The stabbing is still being investigated, according to police.

Yesterday, detectives were attempting to determine whether the two incidents were linked.

“Attacks like this don’t happen by accident,” a source said.

“The officers working on this case will do everything they can to apprehend those responsible.”

“They won’t rule anything out unless they’re absolutely certain.”

The gunshot victim stumbled down the street and knocked on a neighbor’s door for assistance, according to shocked neighbors.

He was taken to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital before being transferred to the city’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Following inquiries, we can now confirm that this man was shot shortly before he was discovered in the Barony Drive area,” Detective Inspector Andy Wright said.

“We’ll have more patrols there, and I’d like to reassure the local community that we’re doing everything we can to find out who’s responsible.”