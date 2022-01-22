Police are questioning a man, 52, on suspicion of murder after a woman, 64, was discovered dead at her home.

A 64-year-old woman was found dead at her home, and a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

After the occupant’s safety was threatened, police were dispatched to the house in Birmingham.

They broke into the house and found the victim dead inside.

Following the horror of yesterday morning, a murder investigation has been launched.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene and is still being held.

It’s unclear whether the suspect knew the woman.

Police in the West Midlands are now trying to figure out how the woman died, and a post-mortem has been scheduled.

“After a woman’s body was discovered at a house in Birmingham, an investigation was launched,” the force said.

“Officers forced entry to the property in Victoria Road, Aston, at 10.15 a.m. today (21 Jan) after the occupant’s safety was threatened.

“We discovered a 64-year-old woman inside, and it was clear that there was nothing that could be done to save her.”

“We’re conducting house-to-house enquiries,” said Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse of Force CID. “I’d appeal to anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious there or had recent contact with the occupant to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police via Live Chat and reference log number 1043 from January 21.