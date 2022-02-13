Police are searching for a woman who was slain in an unprovoked race hate attack in South London.

A man is being sought by police after a woman was SCALPED in an unprovoked racist attack.

At around 6.45 p.m. on December 18, a horrific attack occurred outside East Croydon Railway Station in south London.

According to Scotland Yard, the suspect pulled the 31-year-old victim’s hair, ripping a section from her scalp.

After that, the suspect punched the woman in the back of the head, knocking her unconscious.

The victim, who had just gotten off the bus, suffered facial injuries as a result of the prolonged assault, according to police.

“Tackling violent crime, particularly against women and girls, remains our top priority,” said Met Detective Constable Becky Hughes.

“This was an unprovoked attack that continued while the victim was lying on the ground.”

“I’d like to encourage anyone who was there, or who recognizes the person whose image we released today, to come forward.”

We need to figure out who he is and talk to him.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 07880 429486 or 101 and mention the reference CAD 544818Dec.

If you have any information, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still underway.