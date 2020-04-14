Police Are Wearing Covid-19 Helmets As Reality Just Gets Weirder During Pandemic

Rajesh Babu, a law enforcement officer in Chennai, India, has actually started using a safety helmet while enforcing a lockdown of the country’s 1.3 billion people. It’s not simply any kind of headgear. Babu’s headwear is made to look like the brand-new coronavirus, which causes the illness covid-19. And it’s simply another indicator that our present reality remains to get weirder and weirder as the worldwide pandemic rages on.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise announcement on 24 March that everybody in India would certainly be prohibited from leaving their houses for 21 days starting at midnight — the largest mass lockdown in human background. The lockdown has actually been met with resistance, as numerous individuals were stuck in places they really did not live and some simply could not discover food. India’s enormous homeless populace is an additional point completely.

Authorities policemans in India have actually started to release new tactics in an initiative to frighten the typical citizen right into remaining residence, provided they have one. Policemans like Rajesh Babu are wearing bizarre safety helmets, created like the photos released of the brand-new coronavirus. And also it’s not simply Babu.

Getty Images published new images overnight revealing website traffic cops in Bangalore, the funding of India’s state of Karnataka, wearing their very own coronavirus-inspired helmets. It’s not clear if they were influenced by Babu, who’s over 200 miles away.

Web traffic police workers using coronavirus-themed safety helmets join a campaign to educate the public throughout a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a safety net versus the COVID-19 coronavirus in Bangalore on March 31, 2020. (Photo: Getty Images)

India, which has 1,637 validated instances of covid-19 and also at the very least 45 deaths, is not distinct in enforcing a stringent lockdown of its country. However lockdowns do tend to highlight societal inequalities, specifically in India, where about 80 percent of employees are in the “casual industry” indicating that they’re not safeguarded by work regulations.

“I listen to there is a virus from China going about,” one young boy from India who feeds on scrap steel from dumps told the New York Times this week. “But I’m a lot more afraid of the authorities as well as not having the ability to consume.”

Also citizens in well-off countries like Italy are worried regarding where they’re going to find their next dish, with economic situations grinding to a stop. People in southern Italy are encountering cops due to the fact that they’re stuck indoors and also merely don’t have access to food.

“It’s currently 15 to 20 days that we’ve been inside. We’re at our limit,” one Italian claims in a video that has gone viral in Italy and also the UK.

“Like my child, other kids in a couple of days won’t be able to consume this little bread. Rest assured, you will certainly regret this since we’re going to have a change.”

The United States, which has now seen its fatality toll from covid-19 go beyond the variety of deaths from 9/11, has its own troubles with inequality, worsened by an extremely weak social safety web. One American teen that recently died of covid-19 was averted from an immediate care clinic in the city of Lancaster, California and also told to go to the emergency clinic since he really did not have wellness insurance policy, however he entered into heart attack on the means there. He was revitalized at the Emergency Room, however died concerning 6 hrs later on, according to the mayor of Lancaster.

In Las Vegas, where the city’s hotels rest empty due to the state’s lockdown, homeless individuals are still sleeping on the roads. Authorities have adopted new terms to make it seem like the nation’s most vulnerable populations are being cared for.

The picture listed below programs what’s been referred to as a “short-lived homeless shelter” in a parking lot, full with white lines made use of the sidewalk for “social distancing.”

Individuals are received social-distancing boxes at a so-called “short-lived homeless sanctuary” established in a parking lot at Cashman Center on March 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Getty Images)

It’s not clear just how anybody can attempt to use the term “shelter” when taking a look at that picture. This is our new truth. Unfortunately, it looks really similar to our old fact, yet with more cops in weird sci-fi helmets.

Included image: Getty Images