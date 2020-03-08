Police arrest 18 in major SA drug bust

A heroin and methamphetamine bust more than six months in the making has resulted in the arrest of 18 people in Adelaide.

On Thursday and Friday, detectives searched a number of homes in the north and northwestern suburbs, and made the arrests.

Police had been investigating the alleged trafficking operation since July 2019.

Those arrested are aged between 33 and 45, and are facing charges including trafficking and cultivating drugs, possessing prescribed equipment, theft and breach in of bail.

Police seized 550 grams of heroin, 70 grams of methamphetamine, more than $38,000 cash, a heroin press, two stolen trailers, two stolen quad bikes, a Taser and electronic devices.

All 18 were refused bail and were due to appear in the Elizabeth, Port Adelaide and Adelaide magistrates courts on Friday afternoon.

The investigation involved officers from the criminal investigation branch, STAR group, serious and organised crime branch, licensing enforcement branch, serious firearms branch and state tactical branch.