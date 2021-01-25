Police arrest 28 suspected criminals in Afghan capital

KABUL, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — The Afghan National Police (ANP) operations team has arrested 28 suspects in the country’s national capital Kabul within the past two days, the capital police said on Monday.

The arrestees were involved in murder cases, armed robberies, possession of illegal weapons, sale of narcotics and other crimes in the city with nearly 5 million population, the police said in a statement.

“The suspects were taken to concerned departments for screening and possible legal process,” the statement said.

The ANP also confiscated two vehicles and six pistols during the operations, the statement said, adding the operations were part of preventive measures being adopted to ensure a high level of security and safety in Kabul. Enditem