KABUL, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — The Counter-Narcotics Police of Afghanistan (CNPA) have arrested six narcotic drug traffickers in five provinces, the country’s Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

“During several separate search operations, CNPA arrested six drug traffickers in Kapisa, Badghis, Khost, Nangarhar and Herat provinces,” the ministry said in a statement.

The CNPA also seized a number of illicit drugs, two hand grenades and one AK-47 rifle, said the statement.

Further investigation is underway.