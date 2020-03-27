Police arrest two girls, 14 and 15, for ‘assaulting a group of Chinese people’

Two teenage girls have been arrested after a ‘racist attack’ on a group of four Chinese people, in a crime believed to be linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair reportedly shouted abuse at the four who were wearing medical face masks, before confronting them in the street.

Taking place on Vincent’s Walk in Southampton just after 8pm on Tuesday the alleged attack is believed to have been racially aggravated with reference to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hampshire constabulary arrested the girls, aged 14 and 15 respectively, on suspicion of affray. They remain in custody.

The victims, three men and one woman, were all aged in their early 20s and did not suffer any lasting physical injuries.

A spokesperson for Hampshire constabulary said: ‘Any crime perpetuated through ignorance, prejudice or hate is unacceptable.

‘We are working with our partners and the local Chinese communities and we would encourage everyone to report incidents to us either by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.

The police has urged for anyone with information regarding the attack to come forward.

‘Anyone who has information that might help the investigation into this incident should call 101 and quote 44200101024.’