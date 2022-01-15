Police believe the woman killed by a New York subway train was pushed.

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a woman was pushed in front of a subway train at the Times Square station on Saturday.

The woman’s death occurred just a week after the mayor and governor announced plans to beef up subway policing and outreach to homeless people on the streets and trains.

According to police, the victim was apparently shoved while waiting for a southbound R train around 9:40 a.m.

The woman’s or the person in custody’s names and other information have not been released.

During the pandemic, many New Yorkers have become concerned about subway conditions and safety.

Although police department statistics show that major felonies on trains and buses have decreased in the last two years, ridership has increased, making comparisons difficult.

A sense of danger, according to new Mayor Eric Adams, may cause more people to avoid taking the subway, complicating the city’s economic recovery efforts as it tries to entice people back to offices, tourist attractions, and other destinations.

“Public trust in our transportation system must be restored,” the former police captain said in January.

6 while announcing a plan to have officers patrolling the streets go into subways to conduct “visual inspections” and for transit officers to walk through trains and speak with passengers.

“Omnipresence provides a sense of security and safety,” Adams explained.

After last year’s attacks and pressure from transit officials, his predecessor, Bill de Blasio, repeatedly announced plans to deploy more police to subways.

However, in recent years, the city has received numerous complaints about overbearing policing in subways.

For example, protests erupted after police were seen on bystander video handcuffing a woman they claimed was selling churros without a license at subway stations in 2019 and punching a Black teenager during a brawl on a subway platform the same year.