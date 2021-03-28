Police blocks nurses’ march in Morocco

RABAT, Morocco

Police here in the capital blocked on Saturday a march by nurses who demanded changes in promotion procedures.

Demonstrators took to the streets after a call by the National Nurses Coordination, who wanted protesters to march to the parliamentary building.

But police blocked the march at Bab-el Had square.

Nurses have demanded amendments to a law that regulates the profession and does not allow two-year degree holders to be promoted, according to a statement by the group.

Officials in Rabat announced earlier that the march would not be allowed to proceed under Morocco’s coronavirus measures.

​​​​​​​* Writing by Ahmet Gencturk in Ankara