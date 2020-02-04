Police called out to ‘child crying’ in woods at night find screaming goat

Goats can do much more than provide milk and eat hats – they’re also notorious impersonators of terrified children, and wasters of police time

Reports of a child screaming in the night somewhere in the cold, dark, unforgiving Canadian wilderness sparked a major police operation.

Cops were scrambled to a remote settlement west of Ottawa after a local called to say he had heard the sound of a child calling for help coming from a wooded area near his property.

Despite a painstaking search, the officers weren’t able to find anything unusual in the woods but – just to be thorough – they started house-to-house enquires in the neighbouring properties.

At one farmhouse, the officers found a women who had three children but they were all safely accounted for.

Before the cops left, though, the farmer arrived home. He told them that one of his goats had been screaming earlier. He had gone out to the animal’s enclosure and found it had got its head stuck in a fence.

“The farmer said the sound could be mistaken for a child screaming. He led the officers to the area and sure enough, it was exactly where the complainant reported the sound coming from,” Ottawa police said in a news release.

“All kidding aside,” they added, “police are reminding residents to report suspicious activity immediately so we can check it out. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.”

Goats are naturally curious and can often get themselves strapped in tight spots as a result.

They are also notorious escape artists. They are forever exasperating their keepers by trying to get over fences, and can sometimes get stuck in the process.

Their cries of distress in those situations can sound exactly like terrified children – as most farmers, but few police officers, will know.