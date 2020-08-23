Police called to a dozen illegal parties in area under local lockdown – in one night

Police were forced to break up a number of illegal gatherings last night across Greater Manchester.

A number of parties attended by dozens of people took place right across the region, in direct breach of the coronavirus restrictions that are still in place.

Oldham, in northeast Manchester, was placed under tighter restrictions as of midnight today, the Manchester Evening News reported.

The new rules ban people from meeting other households in any indoor or outdoor area.

Eight of Greater Manchester’s other boroughs remain under restrictions banning members of separate households meeting in private homes or gardens.

The Government announced yesterday that the ninth, Wigan, would be released from the lockdown measures from this Wednesday, August 26.

But on Friday night, GMP posted about a number of gatherings officers had to attend and break up.

And it comes just a week after an enormous gazebo party in Gorton, Manchester prompted a police callout, with overhead footage showing hundreds of revellers there, some of whom posted on Snapchat from the rave.

Organiser Charlene Proham was banned from having anyone enter her home for three months after admitting the gathering had “got out of hand”.

These included:

The lockdown restrictions brought in on July 30 by the government for Greater Manchester remain unchanged.

People from two different households are allowed to meet outdoors in a public space such as a park, if social distancing is observed.

But this does not apply to private gardens, where meetings between different households are prohibited.