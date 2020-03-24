Police Scotland have confirmed they had to visit several venues on Saturday night which remained open despite being told to close – including one hotel that was hosting a wedding.

Both the UK and Scottish Governments advised on Friday that licensed premises should close due to the coronavirus outbreak, however a number remained open on Saturday.

One venue in Gatehouse of Fleet, The Bank of Fleet Hotel in Dumfries and Galloway, had a wedding reception ongoing when officers attended.

Police refused to say how many people were present, but reports on social media suggested more than 100 guests were at the hotel.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police visited a number of licensed premises on Saturday, 21 March following government guidelines for them to close.

“One of the premises in Gatehouse of Fleet had a wedding ongoing. Officers advised of the guidelines and the family took the decision to stop the event and send the guests home.”

Several people took to social media to voice their concern over venues remaining open.

One resident in Dumfries and Galloway posted on Facebook: “I am mortified to hear that there seem to be some pubs and restaurants that are still opening their doors.

“There is a wedding taking place in Gatehouse of Fleet, right now. Over 100 people.

“They are not only putting their staff at risk, the wedding party at risk, they are putting the whole community, the whole county at risk. Why?

“I did not expect any businesses in this area to put profit before community.”

Another described the wedding as “utter stupidity and selfishness”, while another post added: “Here is a gathering against not only the guidelines but going against common decency and showing respect for the local community.”

The Herald contacted Bank of Fleet Hotel but has yet to receive a response.