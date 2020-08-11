Police chiefs under pressure to show bodycam footage of Labour MP Dawn Butler being stopped by officers

POLICE chiefs are under pressure to release a bodycam of black Labour MP Dawn Butler being stopped by cops.

An edited clip that the MP filmed of the incident emerged on Sunday, but the officers involved are upset that it does not show the full picture.

The Metropolitan Police Federation chairman Ken Marsh – who represents 30,000 coppers said the officers did “absolutely nothing wrong” in the stop.

He also urged bosses in the Met to release body-worn camera footage from the officers involved, insisting: “We’ve got nothing to hide.”

He added: “We are fed up with individuals being allowed to film my colleagues with impunity and put it out on every social media strand within five seconds, wherever they want, but we’re not allowed under legal grounds… to do the same, to put my colleagues’ body-worn camera out immediately.

“Now, that sounds a bit perverse, don’t you think, because we’ve got nothing to hide.

“I’m talking about transparency here.

“I as the chair of 30,000 officers, am saying: put it out there.

“We have no issues because all the time you will see by watching it that the officers have done absolutely nothing wrong.

“If you think they’re that stupid in this day and age that they would act in an inappropriate or unlawful way knowing they’re filming themselves, I mean, come on, let’s have some logic.”

Ms Butler accused police of racial profiling after the BMW she was travelling in, and driven by a black friend, was pulled over in Hackney, East London.

Scotland Yard said the stop was a result of an officer having “incorrectly entered” the car’s registration plate into a computer to wrongly identify it as a vehicle registered to Yorkshire, but did not explain why the search was carried out in the first place.

Boris Johnson urged the police to make sure everyone is treated with “fairness and equality.”

He said: “The police have made a statement saying that had a mistake.

“But obviously it’s very important the Met continue to do everything they can, as indeed they do, to show they are serving every part of our country and serving every part of our community with fairness and equality”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “I reached out yesterday to @DawnButlerBrent to discuss the incidence she reported and to offer our support. All allegations of racial profiling must be taken extremely seriously by the Metropolitan police.

“It is imperative that the Black community have trust and confidence in our police. The abuse Dawn has received over social media is wrong and must be condemned.”

