Police cleared Sir Keir Starmer of a lockdown breach in his Durham MP’s office due to a beer photo.

Police have cleared Sir Keir Starmer of a lockdown breach in his Durham MP’s office because of a beer photo.

After reviewing footage of Labour leader Ed Miliband drinking in a constituency office last April, Durham Constabulary has confirmed it believes no crime was committed.

After being caught on camera drinking a beer in an office, Sir Keir Starmer was cleared of any wrongdoing.

In the run-up to the Hartlepool by-election in April last year, the Labour leader insisted he did nothing wrong while in the office of City of Durham MP Mary Foy.

Political opponents compared the incident to allegations of a Downing Street party breaking the lockdown.

Durham police, on the other hand, have confirmed that no crime was committed.

“Video footage recorded in Durham on April 30 2021 has been reviewed by Durham Constabulary,” a spokesman for the force said in a statement.

“We do not believe an offence has been established in relation to the legislation and guidance in place at the time, and as a result, we will take no further action on this matter.”

Sir Keir was photographed indoors, drinking from a bottle while standing with colleagues, in a photo taken through a window.

He argued at the time, after it was first published in the Daily Mail, that “it was perfectly legal to meet for work.”

England was in step two of the road map out of the third lockdown at the time, with only work-related indoor mixing between households permitted.

“Just days before the election, I was working in a constituency office.”

We were very busy in the office,” he said last month on the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme.

“We took a break for a bite to eat before continuing our work.”

He went on to say, “No party, no breaking of the rules, and no comparison with the Prime Minister,” referring to the Downing Street “bring your own booze” party.

The Leader of the Opposition has been given the all-clear, but the Metropolitan Police investigation into 12 gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall during the pandemic is still ongoing.

Boris Johnson, who was present at at least three of the events, is facing a make-or-break week in Westminster after reorganizing his Downing Street team in the wake of five No 10 resignations and mounting pressure from within his own party over the scandal.

If his leadership is put to a vote of confidence, more than 100 Conservative MPs could vote against him, according to my research.

