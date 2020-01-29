Police confirm no survivors in Kobe Bryant crash with all nine people on board killed

Kobe Bryant and eight others have tragically lost their life in a helicopter crash on Sunday

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has confirmed that all nine people on board the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant have passed away.

The Los Angeles Lakers icon was with his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others, reportedly on his way to a basketball game.

Details of Bryant’s passing were shared by Villanueva in a press conference in the last hour.

“It would be extremely disrespectful to understand your loved one has perished and you learn about it from TMZ,” Villanueva said.

“That is just wholly inappropriate so we are not going to be going there.

“We are going to wait until the coroner does their job.”

The Sheriff confirmed nine people have lost their lives.

The NBA have also released a statement this evening, paying tribute to Bryant and his family.

“The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna,” said commissioner Adam Silver this evening.

“For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning.

“He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary: Five NBA championships, an NBA MVP award, 18 NBA All-Star Selections, and two Olympic gold medals.

“But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability.

“He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Vanessa and their family, the Lakers organization and the entire sports world.”

Bryant spent his entire NBA career at the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championships.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that an investigation into the the crash is underway.

“This information is preliminary and subject to change,” a statement read. “A S-76 helicopter crashed this morning under unknown circumstances near Calabasas, Calif.

“Local authorities say that five people were on board. Please check with local authorities for more information on the condition of the occupants.

“The FAA and the NTSB will investigate.”