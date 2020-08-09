Police disperse anti-Netanyahu protesters outside PM’s residence in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

A clip from RT’s Ruptly video agency shows scuffles between activists and police officers on Sunday as they attempt to disrupt a sit-in at the Israeli PM’s official residence in central Jerusalem, that has been become the focus of frequent anti-government demonstrations.

After midnight police demanded demonstrators to disperse, then started to remove those who refused to leave by force. According to The Times of Israel, at least three people were detained for “disturbing public order and attacking officers.” The paper citing a police spokesperson reported that a Haaretz photographer was also briefly held for allegedly “attacking” an officer.