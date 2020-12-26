Police emission warning for Nashville bomb blast

Both local and federal authorities are investigating an explosion in downtown Nashville on Friday they believe was an intentional act.

The blast occurred outside a building on Second Avenue North about 6:30 a.m. CST, police said.

The Nashville When they arrived, they saw no evidence of gunfire, but noticed a suspicious mobile home parked nearby.

When police call for a hazardous response team, an explosion went off inside the RV.

No serious injuries were reported and it was not immediately known if anyone was inside the RV. Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

On Friday afternoon, Police Chief John Drake told reporters that authorities found tissue they believe may be human remains.

Drake said the tissue was sent to the medical examiner’s office to assess whether it was human remains. He did not say how close the tissue was to the vehicle that exploded.