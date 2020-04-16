Police Fine 3,200 People for Coronavirus Rule Breaches

A precise total of 3,203 people have been shamed for their unreasonable goings-outsides by English and Welsh police up until April 13, as the nation’s coronavirus restrictions ended their third week.

Each breach of the stay-home rules earned the perpetrator a £60 fixed penalty notice, which may be doubled should the police catch the same person at it again, with a different ice cream, 200 yards further down the park.

The good-ish news from the National Police Chiefs’ Council is that crime across the country continues to plummet, with overall year-on-year reports down by 28 per cent in the four weeks to April 12. Which is handy, as around ten per cent of all police staff are currently off sick, whether for general illnesses, self-isolation, or genuine Covid-19 cases. [NPCC via Standard]