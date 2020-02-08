Police flown to Qld Gulf town amid unrest

Five additional police officers have been flown to a remote Gulf of Carpentaria town in Queensland in the wake of recent unrest.

Queensland Police said tensions between local families had led to fights in the streets of Doomadgee, near the border with the Northern Territory .

Large street fights, which splintered into smaller bouts, broke out late on Monday evening and continued into Tuesday morning.

Police had to flee one of the fights after they were pelted with rocks.

Arrests have been made as a result of some of the fights.

A fire was deliberately lit at one home damaging furniture in the living room before it was put out by residents, police say.

In a statement, Queensland Police said they were working with community elders to restore calm.