Police have been dispatched to Glasgow’s city centre to ‘facilitate’ an anti-lockdown demonstration.

Police in Glasgow have been called to ‘facilitate’ an anti-lockdown demonstration in the city center.

Hundreds of protestors had gathered at Nelson’s Monument in Glasgow Green before marching through the city center.

Police have been dispatched to Glasgow to ‘facilitate’ an unplanned procession that is taking place in the city center.

According to its social media pages, the anti-lockdown demonstration, or ‘Freedom Rally,’ was organized by campaign group ‘Scotland Against Lockdown,’ which runs campaigns against mandatory facemasks, social distancing, and mandatory vaccines.

“Officers are currently facilitating an unplanned procession in Glasgow City Centre to ensure public safety and minimize community disruption,” according to a Police Scotland spokesperson.