Police have been given more time to question two men arrested in Birmingham after a synagogue attack in Texas.

An extension of custody has been granted to officers so they can continue questioning the men.

As part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue attack by British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram, detectives have been given more time to question two men.

The two men arrested in Birmingham and Manchester on Thursday are still in custody, and officers have been granted an extension of custody to question them further, according to Greater Manchester Police.

It comes after Akram, 44, a native of Blackburn in Lancashire, was shot and killed by FBI agents after a 10-hour standoff at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas on January 15.

During the incident, Akram held four people hostage, but they were later released unharmed.

As a result of multiple gunshot wounds, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide on Friday.

In Texas, a homicide indicates that one person was killed by another, but it does not always imply that the killing was unlawful.

The standoff was dubbed “an act of terror” by FBI Director Christopher Wray, while US President Joe Biden called it “antisemitic.”

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW) said they are continuing their investigation into the events in Texas, and that they are cooperating and supporting US law enforcement.

“We continue to work closely with colleagues from other forces,” Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

“Communities defeat terrorism, and the public’s assistance and support are critical.

So we urge everyone to remain vigilant, and if you see anything suspicious, please report it to the police in confidence via the anti-terrorist hotline or gov.ukACT. It won’t end lives, but it might.”

The FBI’s Matthew DeSarno said Akram was unknown and had no previous contact with US intelligence services during a press conference in Texas on Friday.

He called it a “federal hate crime” and said the FBI is conducting a “rigorous” investigation into Akram’s associates, online presence, and devices.

Mr DeSarno said, “Today we’ve had significant success in tracking Akram’s movements and identifying the people with whom he interacted while inside the United States.”

