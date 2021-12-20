Police have charged the father of a 4-year-old boy who shot his twin brother in his Harrisburg home.

A 4-year-old child shot their 4-year-old twin on Sunday, prompting charges against the children’s father, who police said left two guns unattended inside their Harrisburg home.

According to court records, the wounded boy required life-saving surgery after being shot in the left arm and chest.

His health is in grave danger.

Phillip Woods, 49, was charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment, illegal gun possession, and receiving stolen property.

According to court records, one of the home’s two guns was reported stolen.

The aggravated assault charge stems from allegations that Woods recklessly caused serious bodily injury to the child by allowing unsecured firearms in the home, resulting in the child’s death.

Prosecutors in Pennsylvania do not have to prove malice to prove an aggravated assault charge if the victim is under the age of 13.

After failing to post a (dollar)500,000 cash bond, Woods remained in custody on Monday.

At the time of the 10:10 a.m. shooting, the 4-year-old twins were in their family’s apartment in the 300 block of South 13th Street with a 5-year-old sibling.

According to court records, the 5-year-old told police that one twin shot the other, and the 5-year-old incorrectly believed the 4-year-old was “dead” immediately after the shooting.

When the cops arrived, Woods was at home and showed them to his injured son.

According to court records, Woods admitted to police that “he knew the firearms had been stored inside of an unsecured storage bin inside of his residence.”

According to the affidavit, the bin was “easily accessible” to Woods’ children.

Officials said Woods had custody of the children.

Woods was unable to legally possess firearms due to a previous drug conviction.

The decision to charge Woods was based on the fact that he was not supposed to have guns in the house and that the guns were accessible to young children, according to District Attorney Fran Chardo.

A child shot a sibling in Dauphin County for the second time this year.

In Swatara Township, a ten-year-old shot and killed his 12-year-old brother by accident in February.

Prosecutors said the parents in that case, who were not at home at the time, should not have been charged because they…

